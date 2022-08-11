1 killed in wreck near Wamego

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed in a wreck near Wamego, the Kansas Highway Patrol confirms.

The wreck happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on Hwy. 24, just east of Wamego near Airport Rd. KHP said a semi and several other vehicles were involved. An exact number was not immediately available.

Authorities closed Hwy. 24 in both directions west of Airport Rd. while they respond and investigate.

Information on any additional injuries is not yet known.

This is a developing story. 13 NEWS will provide updated information as it becomes available.

