Wednesday night forecast: Mostly sunny and a bit warmer

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Temperatures will continue to gradually warm up over the next few days, but with low humidity, the air should not feel all too uncomfortable. Highs are forecast to be in the low 90s on Thursday under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will remain light at 5 to 10 mph out of the southeast. Highs will be in the mid 90s on Friday with lots of sunshine to end the workweek.

Hotter conditions look to move in for the weekend with highs in the upper 90s to near 100° Saturday and Sunday. The air will also be more humid this weekend, though dry weather should persist.

Early next week, a major change in the weather pattern may bring opportunities for showers and thunderstorms to much of Kansas. A big cooldown is also expected with highs returning to the 80s on Tuesday.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 64. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High 93. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Mainly sunny. High 95. Winds S at 5 to 15 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 98. Winds SW at 5 to 15 mph.

