Wednesday forecast: The warming trend continues

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Temperatures will continue to warm up by a couple degrees each day with highs more in the 90s vs 80s. By the weekend triple digit heat is possible for several areas before a cold front early next week brings relief with cooler temperatures and an opportunity for rain.

Taking Action:

With the warming trend continuing make sure you’re practicing heat safety. This includes hydrating and being mindful of not leaving kids in the backseat of a car especially as school is starting up and habits are changing. Leave something you would need to take with you inside next to your child in the backseat so you don’t forget.



Model uncertainty exists on whether a cold front pushes through Monday or Monday night which will impact how hot it is on Monday and/or if temperatures fall in the afternoon. Questions also remain on rainfall especially with how heavy the rain will be so keep checking back daily for updates on that as well.

Normal High: 90/Normal Low: 68 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s-low 90s. Winds E 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s-mid 90s. Winds E 5-10 mph.

Highs will be more in the 90s (less 80s) by Friday with 90s and 100s this weekend. While there still remains some minor differences in the models on how humid it will get, heat indices by the weekend could range anywhere from 100-107. This would be slightly cooler than this past weekend where heat indices were approaching 110°.

Next week remains uncertainty on specific timing of a cold front early in the week and how much rain there will be however confidence is high that relief from the heat will exist for much of the week with highs at or slightly below average.

Uncertainty exists on timing of a cold front on Monday. Keep checking back for updates (WIBW)

Dry month so far with no signs of any significant rain anytime soon (WIBW)

