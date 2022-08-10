Two arrested after K9 finds methamphetamine during expired tags stop

Christopher Kittle (left) Ashley Dixon (right)
Christopher Kittle (left) Ashley Dixon (right)(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topekans were booked into jail Wednesday morning, August 10, when a K9 unit conducted a traffic stop for expired registration and discovered methamphetamine.

Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office reports indicate that a K9 unit pulled over a 2002 gold Ford Ranger in the 1600 block of NW Topeka Blvd shortly after 3 a.m. Wednesday for expired registration.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the driver Christopher D. Kittle (37) and passenger Ashley N. Dixon (27), both of Topeka, had warrants for their arrest. The Sheriff’s Office further states that during the traffic stop, the K9 was utilized and narcotics were discovered.

Both were arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections.

Kittle was booked into jail on possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license, and operating a vehicle with expired registration; he also had a felony warrant for his arrest.

Dixon had three warrants out for her arrest. The Sheriff’s Office could not provide more details pertaining to her warrants.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka City Council members approved demolishing the current building at 735 S. Kansas Ave.
Building demolition will make way for new restaurant on S. Kansas Ave.
Monkeypox case identified in Shawnee County
London Pike
U.S. Marshals arrest Topeka man wanted for multiple Shawnee Co. crimes
Generic image.
Shawnee attorney sentenced for smuggling heroin to inmate she was in relationship with
Some of the thousands of beagles rescued from a breeding and testing facility in Virginia have...
Rehoming 4,000 beagles is a nationwide challenge. Kansas and Missouri are helping.

Latest News

FILE - Shawn Parcells
Parcells banned from doing business, ordered to pay $700K+ for autopsy crimes
FILE
Riley man out $600 after scammer finesses payment for fake overdue bill
FILE - Day 3 of the Dana Chandler retrial is underway Tuesday morning in Shawnee County...
Computer, firearms examiners testify Wednesday morning in Dana Chandler trial
FILE - Stuff the Bus
10K school supply items donated to children in, around Topeka