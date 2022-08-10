Two arrested after K9 finds methamphetamine during expired tags stop

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topekans were booked into jail Wednesday morning, August 10, when a K9 unit conducted a traffic stop for expired registration and discovered methamphetamine.

Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office reports indicate that a K9 unit pulled over a 2002 gold Ford Ranger in the 1600 block of NW Topeka Blvd shortly after 3 a.m. Wednesday for expired registration.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the driver Christopher D. Kittle (37) and passenger Ashley N. Dixon (27), both of Topeka, had warrants for their arrest. The Sheriff’s Office further states that during the traffic stop, the K9 was utilized and narcotics were discovered.

Both were arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections.

Kittle was booked into jail on possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license, and operating a vehicle with expired registration; he also had a felony warrant for his arrest.

Dixon had three warrants out for her arrest. The Sheriff’s Office could not provide more details pertaining to her warrants.

