Topeka’s Petco closes to address rodent problem

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Petco has closed down as they address a rodent problem we told you about last week.

After inspections from the Kansas Department of Agriculture, Petco was asked to stop selling food until the issue was resolved, although they did not order the store to close. On Wednesday, however, Petco has temporarily closed its doors.

Signage at the store says the closing will allow them to reset inventory. They have directed their customers to their Lawrence location for the time being.

