Topeka Mayor encourages community members to apply for board, commission openings

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka has several openings for community members to serve on various boards and commissions.

“Serving on boards and commissions is a great way to get involved in local government, while serving your community,” said Topeka Mayor Michael Padilla. “I encourage Topekans to take a look at the openings, see what topics might be of interest to you, and to apply for those open spots. We welcome citizens to join us in public service.”

The openings are listed as followed:

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Advisory Council There are currently two vacancies on the ADA Advisory Council.

Board of Building and Fire Appeals There are currently two vacancies on the Board of Building and Fire Appeals.

Board of Electrical Appeals There is currently one vacancy on the Board of Electrical Appeals.

Board of Mechanical Examiners Appeals There are currently four vacancies on the Board of Mechanical Examiners Appeals.

Board of Plumbing Appeals There is currently one vacancy on the Board of Plumbing Appeals.

Citizens Advisory Council There is currently one vacancy on the Citizens Advisory Council.

Civil Service Commission There are currently two vacancies on the Civil Service Commission.

Downtown Business Improvement District Advisory Board There are currently two vacancies on the Downtown BID Advisory Board.

Human Relations Commission There is currently one vacancy on the Human Relations Commission.

Jayhawk Area Agency on Aging Board of Directors There is currently one vacancy on the Jayhawk Area Agency on Aging Board of Directors.

Shawnee County Community Corrections Advisory Board There is currently one vacancy on the Shawnee County Community Corrections Advisory Board.

Shawnee County Juvenile Corrections Advisory Board There is currently one vacancy on the Shawnee County Juvenile Corrections Advisory Board.

Topeka Housing Authority Advisory Board There are currently two vacancies on the Topeka Housing Authority Advisory Board.

Topeka Metropolitan Transit Board There are currently two vacancies on the Topeka Metropolitan Transit Board.

Topeka Performing Arts Center Board of Trustees There are currently two vacancies on the Topeka Performing Arts Center Board of Trustees.

Topeka Shawnee County Riverfront Authority Board There is currently one vacancy on the Topeka Shawnee County Riverfront Authority Board.

Topeka Sustainability Advisory Board There are currently two vacancies on the Topeka Sustainability Advisory Board.



To learn more about the boards and commissions with vacancies, click here.

