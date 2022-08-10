Sinkhole causes closure of NW 6th St. near Heritage Christian School

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A sinkhole has caused the closure of NW 6th St. at the Taylor intersection.

On Wednesday, Aug. 10, the City of Topeka says the Street Department will be at the intersection of NW 6th St. and NW Taylor to repair a sinkhole.

The City noted that NW Taylor will remain open and only the very end of 6th to Taylor will be closed. It said Heritage Christian School will still be accessible from Fillmore and Clay.

According to the City, work should be completed by the end of the week.

