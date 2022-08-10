Sewer repair to close part of SW Kiowa St.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - DLC Plumbing will close a section of SW Kiowa St. to repair a sewer.

The City of Topeka says that on Monday, Aug. 15, DLC Plumbing will completely close SW Kiowa St. in the 3600 block.

The City indicated the closure is related to a sewer repair that has to be installed underneath the street.

Work is expected to last about one week.

