Sewer repair to close part of SW Kiowa St.
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - DLC Plumbing will close a section of SW Kiowa St. to repair a sewer.
The City of Topeka says that on Monday, Aug. 15, DLC Plumbing will completely close SW Kiowa St. in the 3600 block.
The City indicated the closure is related to a sewer repair that has to be installed underneath the street.
Work is expected to last about one week.
