Salina man behind bars on $107K+ bond on probation violation, failure to appear

Anthony Moss
Anthony Moss(KASPER)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Salina man is being held in the Riley Co. Jail on a total bond worth more than $107,000 for violations of his probation and failing to appear before the court.

The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, Anthony Moss, 55, of Salina, was booked into the Riley Co. Jail.

Officials noted that Moss was jailed on two warrants for failure to appear and probation violation.

Kansas Department of Corrections records list Moss as a Parole Absconder on the following:

  • A July 1985 Theft >$150 conviction
  • A July 1985 Burglary conviction
  • A 2002 Aggravated Flase Impersonation conviction
  • A 2002 DUI of alcohol or drugs - 2nd conviction
  • A 2002 Aggravated Failure to Appear conviction
  • A Jan. 2007 Opiate, Opium or Narcotic Drugs; Sale; 1st Offense conviction
  • A Nov. 2009 Offender Registration conviction
  • A July 2010 Offender Registration conviction
  • An Aug. 2018 Giving a Worthless Check; Loss of LT $1,000 conviction

Moss remains confined to the Riley Co. Jail on a total bond of $107,500.

