Rookies opening eyes at Chiefs training camp, Nagy returns to Chicago

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 Sports stopped by St. Joe to check in on Chiefs training camp Tuesday morning to get a closer look on the younger talent.

“That’s what’s always great about a coach Reid training camp practice. The grind, the reps but the competition is what really separates us,” Chiefs Defensive Line Coach Joe Cullen said.

Tuesday was day 12 of training camp and the determination and sacrifice is there.

There are 50 new players on this roster for KC this season. The coaching staff knows they won’t be able to keep everybody, but there are a select few rookies that they are really impressed by.

“Trent (McDuffie) has done a great job,” Chiefs Defensive Backs Coach Dave Merritt said. “Trent has competed with the ones the entire time. He’s very comfortable out there at the corner spot as well as the nickel and so the thing is now we have a guy who can actually do dual roles for us.”

Trent McDuffie isn’t the only rookie showing out, Purdue alum and first round pick, DE George Karaliftis.

“He brings a lot of energy, he’s like a sponge out there. He just loves football and he’s powerful,” Cullen said.

The rookie pipeline keeps coming like RB Isiah Pacheco. He will be the main kick-returner to begin the season.

“Yeah, he’s going to be the guy, we’re going to start him off like I said last time, we’re going to give him every chance to be that guy,” Special Team Coordinator David Toub said. “I mean I just think he has all the attributes to be a good kick-returner.”

The same goes for defensive backs coach Dave Merritt. Rookies dominate his room of players but he referenced them in a neat way.

“I call them the fab 5 and most of them weren’t even born then,” Merritt said with a smile. “We drafted five guys and I said you guys need to understand this group is really special.”

Matt Nagy has a similar mindset. He returns to the Chiefs after four years of being the head coach of the Chicago Bears. He returns to play them at Soldier Field Saturday.

He says he’s not defeated and he made great relationships while in the Windy City.

“I changed a lot of what happened but I wished we would’ve won more and could’ve done more... but I learned a lot,” Nagy said

“I’m so used to being on the home side, on the home sideline, in the home locker room. Now it’s different. I don’t know how I’ll feel when I get there,” he added.

That game is scheduled to kick-off at noon.

