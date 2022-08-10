Riley man out $600 after scammer finesses payment for fake overdue bill

FILE
FILE(RCPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - One man from Riley is out about $600 after paying a scammer who pretended to be collecting overdue bills for Evergy.

The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, officers were called to the 300 block of N Billings St. in Riley with reports of theft and unlawful computer acts.

RCPD said a 23-year-old male reported he paid a scammer who pretended to be an Evergy employee collecting fake overdue bills. The man lost about $600 in the transaction.

Anyone with information about the crime should call RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monkeypox case identified in Shawnee County
Topeka City Council members approved demolishing the current building at 735 S. Kansas Ave.
Building demolition will make way for new restaurant on S. Kansas Ave.
London Pike
U.S. Marshals arrest Topeka man wanted for multiple Shawnee Co. crimes
Some of the thousands of beagles rescued from a breeding and testing facility in Virginia have...
Rehoming 4,000 beagles is a nationwide challenge. Kansas and Missouri are helping.
Nebraska man arrested after police chase through Kansas

Latest News

FILE - Day 3 of the Dana Chandler retrial is underway Tuesday morning in Shawnee County...
Dana Chandler trial enters Day 4 in Topeka
FILE - Stuff the Bus
10K school supply items donated to children in, around Topeka
Col. David Leger (left) Col. David Nickum (right)
Two military officers to be inducted into hall of fame as candidates graduate
U.S. Army Lt. Col. Richard Peacock (left), commander of the 1st Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored...
Fort Riley soldiers welcomed home, honored by thousands at Sporting KC game