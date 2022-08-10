RCPD searches for woman with warrants for false crime reports, traffic violations

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police are searching for a woman with two active warrants regarding interference with law enforcement, false crime reports, resisting arrest and traffic violations.

The Riley County Police Department says in a Facebook post on Wednesday, Aug. 10, that officers are searching for Brecken Hess, who has two active warrants out for her arrest.

RCPD noted that Hess is wanted for two counts of failure to appear - one for interference with law enforcement and falsely reporting crime and the other for driving while suspended, resisting arrest, defective headlamps and unsafe turning or stopping.

Combined, RCPD indicated that Hess’ warrants hold a total bond of $5,500.

If anyone has information about Hess’ whereabouts, they should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

