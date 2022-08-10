Narcotics search warrant lands two Osage County suspects in jail

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Osage City Police Department and the Osage County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant Tuesday afternoon which led to the arrest of two people.

Tanny L. Kendall, 62, of Osage City and Shane A. Kendall, 46, of Osage City were arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine. Tanny Kendall was also arrested for intent to distribute methamphetamine as well as possession of marijuana.

The search warrant was conducted at 714 Market Street in Osage City.

