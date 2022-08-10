Narcotics search warrant leads to arrest of 25-year-old Topeka man
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 3000 BLK of SW Twilight DR.
Brandon Dali, 25, of Topeka, was arrested and transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges:
- Distribution of marijuana
- Possession of a stimulant
- Possession of drug paraphernalia with intent of distribution
- No drug tax stamp
- Unlawful to acquire proceeds from drug transaction
Officials say the search warrant was related to an ongoing investigation. While conducting the search warrant, officers say they located cocaine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.
