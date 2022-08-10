Manhattan-Ogden district more than 100 staff short for upcoming school year

USD 383 Manhattan-Ogden schools empty desks and classroom.
USD 383 Manhattan-Ogden schools empty desks and classroom.(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The ‘help wanted’ sign remains out at Manhattan-Ogden schools, with a week remaining until the new school year.

USD 383 Director of Business Services Lew Faust said the district has more than 100 positions open right now. While all licensed positions are filled, Faust said the district is looking to fill a number of classified staff positions, including paraprofessionals, food service workers, bus drivers and custodians.

The district is hopeful a premium pay program could help. At its meeting Tuesday, the Kansas State Board of Education approved the district’s request for $7.2 million in federal ESSER funds, or Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief money, part of which will be used for the program.

USD 383 will give hourly personnel an extra dollar an hour over the next two school years, paid out each semester. Other staff, including teachers and administrators, will get $1,000 a year.

Faust said the district is working to fill all its openings, but likely will not be fully staffed when classes begin Aug. 17. You can find their job opening at usd383.org.

USD 383 also will put its ESSER funds toward a COVID coordinator position, and to support its Job Corps program. A complete listing of USD 383′s ESSER fund application begins on page 438 of this document.

