Man acquitted in deadly shooting at Stryker Sports Complex

Wichita police respond to the report of a shooting near the Stryker Sports Complex in northeast...
Wichita police respond to the report of a shooting near the Stryker Sports Complex in northeast Wichita.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man is found not guilty in the deadly shooting at Stryker Sports Complex.

Maurice Hall was charged with first-degree murder in the October 2020 death of 31-year-old Marquell Nolen. Police alleged Hall and Nolen were arguing at the sports complex behind the bleachers during a youth football game, when a handgun was pulled out and multiple shots were fired, striking Nolen.

An affidavit from the district attorney’s office explained that Hall’s bright yellow jumpsuit and a cup he had dropped at the scene led to his arrest in connection to the shooting.

During the trial, the defense raised self-defense in the case. Late Tuesday afternoon, jurors acquitted Hall of the first-degree murder charges but found him guilty of criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka City Council members approved demolishing the current building at 735 S. Kansas Ave.
Building demolition will make way for new restaurant on S. Kansas Ave.
Monkeypox case identified in Shawnee County
London Pike
U.S. Marshals arrest Topeka man wanted for multiple Shawnee Co. crimes
Generic image.
Shawnee attorney sentenced for smuggling heroin to inmate she was in relationship with
Some of the thousands of beagles rescued from a breeding and testing facility in Virginia have...
Rehoming 4,000 beagles is a nationwide challenge. Kansas and Missouri are helping.

Latest News

Shane Kendall and Tanny Kendall
Narcotics search warrant lands two Osage County suspects in jail
East Topeka accident leaves occupant pinned inside vehicle
Riley County officials are alerting to a crash
2 rushed to hospital when car found under semi-trailer in Manahttan
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly tours the Lindsborg Child Development Center on Aug. 10, 2022.
Gov. tours new state-of-the art child care facility in Lindsborg
Brecken Hess
RCPD searches for woman with warrants for false crime reports, traffic violations