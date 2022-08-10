Lawrence man hospitalized in Wichita after crash causes serious injuries

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man was rushed to a Wichita hospital yesterday after suffering a possible medical condition causing his vehicle to crash on Tuesday evening.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, crews were called to the area of northbound I-235 in Wichita after Calvin McLingberg, 28, of Lawrence, was headed south on the ramp from I-135 to I-235 northbound.

While on the ramp, KHP said McLingberg suffered a possible medical condition causing his 2012 Toyota Sienna to drive off the road and into the guardrail. The vehicle continued through the rail and stopped in the median.

McLingberg was rushed to St. Francis Hospital in Wichita with suspected serious injuries.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monkeypox case identified in Shawnee County
Topeka City Council members approved demolishing the current building at 735 S. Kansas Ave.
Building demolition will make way for new restaurant on S. Kansas Ave.
London Pike
U.S. Marshals arrest Topeka man wanted for multiple Shawnee Co. crimes
Some of the thousands of beagles rescued from a breeding and testing facility in Virginia have...
Rehoming 4,000 beagles is a nationwide challenge. Kansas and Missouri are helping.
Nebraska man arrested after police chase through Kansas

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 6AM
Big weather pattern change next week
Warming trend through the weekend
We check in again on the Elementary kids who took on a big project.
Shawnee Heights Good Kids take on a master mural project
Jackson County hosted its 2nd Annual National Night Out
Jackson County law enforcement hosts 2nd Annual National Night Out