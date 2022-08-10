KS Board of Ed hears proposal to change private schools classifications based on state titles

13 News at Six
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) did a survey and found private schools win a disproportionate amount of state titles compared to public schools.

The organization began discussing it in 2009, even forming a committee to study the issue, but it was not until April 2022 that they finally established a proposed multiplier rule to address the disparity in championship success among its 354 member schools.

KSHSAA said the first and major contributing factor to a private school’s classification is the number of state titles won in a five-year span.

“We believe that the championships that are won in an imbalanced manner have contributed to this, so we let that be a gatekeeper,” said KSHSAA Executive Director, Bill Faflick.

All private schools will begin with a 1.0 multiplier, but if they win ten or more championships in five years, a 0.30 multiplier will be added to their enrollment number. If they win between 5-9 state titles, 0.15 is added, and anything less than five it stays the same.

After that KSHSAA looks at the geographic location, which is the public school attendance area where the private school is located. If it’s in a 5A or 6A community it’s 0.30, within a 3A or 4A community 0.15, and 1A or 2A there’s no change.

Next is the school’s socio-economic status which looks at their free and reduced lunch population factor.

Those in favor argue private schools are recruiting star athletes, giving them an unfair advantage over public schools.

District 38 Representative Tim Johnson said, “I understand that parochial schools have a right to recruit for members of their faith, but these athletes that we’re losing are not necessarily within that category. Most of these star, Division 1 athletes that are going, religion has nothing to do with it.”

Those opposed pointed to a state bill that will allow open enrollment in public schools starting in 2024.

“Open enrollment will have a major impact on student enrollment,” said one private school administrator that spoke on Wednesday. “This should bring public schools into the discussion of the multiplier. Schools are making plans to recruit students from other school districts. This should be considered if a multiplier is going to be used.”

Opponents also said all private schools should not be punished for the success of a few. “If there are KSHSAA member schools violating rules, and issues of undue influence, recruiting, and blatant cheating, they should be reprimanded, suspended from post-season, and removed from the association all together.”

Faflick said as they looked for the best way to level the playing field, they were reminded of KSHSAA’s purpose as an organization.

“Our goal is for kids to win, but when I say win, I’m talking about being involved in education based activities,” he continued saying, “We remain committed to making sure kids are connected to activities where they’re excited to be part of it, they feel like they have a fair shot to win, and they do so knowing that they’re going to be connected to teammates, to adults, and to communities that will support them in their efforts.”

KSHSAA said the multiplier would only count team championships, not individual wins. If the Kansas Board of Education approves the change, it would then need approval from the legislature because it would change the state statute.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka City Council members approved demolishing the current building at 735 S. Kansas Ave.
Building demolition will make way for new restaurant on S. Kansas Ave.
Monkeypox case identified in Shawnee County
London Pike
U.S. Marshals arrest Topeka man wanted for multiple Shawnee Co. crimes
Generic image.
Shawnee attorney sentenced for smuggling heroin to inmate she was in relationship with
Some of the thousands of beagles rescued from a breeding and testing facility in Virginia have...
Rehoming 4,000 beagles is a nationwide challenge. Kansas and Missouri are helping.

Latest News

Washburn men’s basketball releases 2022 non-conference schedule
Testimony began Wednesday morning in Day 4 of the Dana Chandler retrial in Shawnee County...
Computer, firearms examiners testify Wednesday morning in Dana Chandler trial
The Junior League of Topeka is breaking prior records with the Boys and Girls Club of Topeka as...
Junior League’s ‘Stuff the Bus’ breaks previous records
Drag racer makes history at Topeka's Heartland Motorsports Park
The Junior League of Topeka is breaking prior records with the Boys and Girls Club of Topeka as...
Junior League’s ‘Stuff the Bus’ breaks previous records