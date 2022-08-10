KBI task force arrests Edgerton man for solicitation of minor

JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation arrested an Edgerton man Wednesday morning following an investigation by the Northeast Child Victim Task Force and the Collin County (Texas) Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say Tony L. Hamer, 57, of Edgerton was arrested just before 8:00 a.m. after agents conducted a search warrant at 207 E. 6th St. in Edgerton, Kansas. Officials also said Hamer was arrested on a Texas warrant for suspected solicitation of prostitution of a person younger than 18-years-old.

Following the arrest, Hamer was booked into the Johnson County Jail. Extradition proceedings are expected.

