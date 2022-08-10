Junior League’s ‘Stuff the Bus’ breaks previous records

Live at Five
By Tori Whalen
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Junior League of Topeka is breaking prior records with the Boys and Girls Club of Topeka as both organizations help students gear up for school.

On Wednesday, the Junior League presented the Boys and Girls Club with 10,000 items collected through their ‘Stuff the Bus’ drive. Items such as water bottles, post-it notes, markers, and more.

However, Dawn McWilliams, the executive director of the Boys and Girls Club, said that the Junior League broke previous records Wednesday with how many items were collected.

“The Junior League of Topeka today has allowed us to break every prior record of school supplies donated,” said McWilliams. “Over $100,000 in school supplies has been provided as of today so we are very grateful to the Junior League of Topeka for making that possible.”

Amber Carlson, the Junior League of Topeka president, said that league members were happy to help.

“The last three years, organizations have needed that extra help and as a league our members have been very excited to be able to participate and help in any way that they can,” replied Carlson.

This is the third consecutive year the Junior League has hosted ‘Stuff the Bus’ for the Boys and Girls Club.

