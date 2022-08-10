Jackson County law enforcement hosts 2nd Annual National Night Out

Jackson County hosted its 2nd Annual National Night Out
By Reina Flores
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Holton law enforcement invited the community for a night of fun in honor of National Night Out, it’s an opportunity for both law enforcement and the people.

“We actually work for this community, we serve them. To even solve a crime it takes help from the public and the police can’t do everything and we need those relationship with the community where we build trust so at their time of need, they know who to call and it’s better to have a relationship before something bad happens,” Sheriff Tim Morse said.

“It’s nice to actually see faces and to see who is patrolling your city and your town,” said attendee Jennifer Warren.

This family friendly event had free snow cones, a rock climbing wall, food and many activities to engage the kids.

“We just watched the K-9 unit over there, they gave a demonstration and that was really informational and my 6-year-old liked it, so that’s awesome,” said Warren.

“They get to see some of our tools, they get to meet some of the individuals that serve them. I think when they leave here, everyone will feel better from when they first walked in,” said Morse.

Last year, was Holton’s first year having a National Night Out and Morse says this years turnout may have been bigger.

“It’s great, it’s hard to really tell, I think it’s at least where it was last year and it hasn’t become an old hat yet, people are still interested,” he said.

