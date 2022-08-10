Gov. tours new state-of-the art child care facility in Lindsborg

LINDSBORG, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly toured the latest and greatest in child care options for Little Sweden as part of her economic prosperity tour.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Tuesday, Aug. 10, she traveled to the Lindsborg Child Development Center as part of her Prosperity on the Plains economic tour. She said expanded child care is a cornerstone of her workforce and economic development efforts.

“When we invest in child care and early education, the benefits are immediate and long-lasting,” Gov. Kelly said. “Child care helps attract and retain a highly skilled workforce, brings business to the state, and improves the long-term well-being of our children. That’s exactly why Lindsborg has made this investment in their community, and it’s why my administration has supported child care workers and centers across the state.”

Kelly noted that the child care center for Little Sweden is a private-public partnership created by the Strategic Alliance - a group of Lindsborg institutions and employers who work to improve the community.

In 2019, the Governor indicated that the Alliance found a lack of child care as the biggest obstacle to the city’s future development and made plans to build and expand the state-of-the-art child care facility.

Kelly said the Alliance’s mission was supported by her announcement in 2021 that Sprout House Learning Center - which built the Lindsborg Child Development Center - would get Community Service Tax Credits to boost their fundraising efforts.

“Quality Child Care is a critical component in helping our most vulnerable children get a good start in life,” Christy Clarkson, Director of the Lindsborg Child Development Center, said. “In quality child care, children are kept safe and healthy. Families will benefit in staying connected with other families and improving quality of family life.”

In June, the Governor said the newly constructed $3.1 million, 11,000 square-foot facility opened its doors to area children.

“Childcare is the cornerstone of our economic development plan,” Lucas Neece, Lindsborg Assistant City Administrator, said. “People can only do their best work when they know that their children are happy and safe. This investment is part of our invitation to young adults: Come build a prosperous future with us here in Lindsborg!”

Gov. Kelly said she has invested in child care as a crucial part of the workforce and economic development success.

