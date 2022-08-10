Environment professionals gather for 2022 Kansas Environmental Conference

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 300 environmental professionals are gathering in Manhattan, Kansas on August 9 - 11 for the 2022 Kansas Environmental Conference.

The conference will highlight key issues on conservation, restoration, and other environmental quality projects and programs conducted by industries, agencies, and non-profit organizations. It will also provide updates on a variety of current environmental issues, innovative technologies, regulatory information, and pollution prevention activities.

“In the midst of the pandemic, environmental workers across the state continued to work to protect and improve the environment of Kansans,” KDHE Secretary Janet Stanek said. “This conference is an opportunity to allow everyone to get re-energized, reconnect with colleagues and bring valuable information back to their communities.”

