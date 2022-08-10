Emporia State ready to kick-off 2022 season

Emporia State Football at training camp
Emporia State Football at training camp(wibw)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A brand new year is about to begin for Emporia State, but it’s certainly going to be different.

The Hornets lost one of their own in redshirt sophomore Brexten Green, who passed away in a cliff diving accident earlier this summer.

The Hornets held a moment of silence for Green before they began practice.

Head coach Garin Higgins has talked about how Green made a huge impact on the team and “he was a typical ESU player that lived the core bricks of our program and we will miss him dearly.”

“He had a great work ethic,” Higgins said at ESU’s first day of training camp. “He did the extra work to try to be better and that’s how we honor him is by us going out and having that same type of mindset when we take the field.”

Seaman grad Dalton Cowan reflected on Green’s impact and how he looks at the game differently now after he missed the last six games of the season due to injury.

“I’ve never had this type of appreciation for it,” Cowan said. “With Brexten this summer, just kind of makes you appreciate life and try to live it to the fullest and get as much enjoyment out of everything possible.”

Higgins says they plan on honoring Green all throughout the season.

