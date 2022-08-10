Ellis County Health Department investigates 2 cases of possible monkeypox

Monkeypox cases in Oregon and Washington on the rise.
Monkeypox cases in Oregon and Washington on the rise.(KPTV)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT
HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - The Ellis County Health Department investigated two cases of possible monkeypox, according to the health department.

Ellis County Health Director Kim Reel released details on the investigation during Monday’s county commission meeting.

Reel said the county received a small dose of the JYNNEOS vaccine from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE). The vaccine is approved for the prevention of monkeypox in people ages 18 and older, and those at high risk for monkeypox infection.

Reel said the county has nine doses of the vaccine left and had been getting various requests for it., but she said, the county was given very strict guidelines from the state on what and who the vaccine can be used.

KHDE said there are no suspect or probable cases of monkeypox in Ellis County. The state health agency said the vaccines were distributed to the county in alignment with the CDC’s Expanded Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP++) vaccine strategy after an individual may have been exposed to monkeypox.

There have been two confirmed cases of monkeypox in Kansas, according to KDHE.

Caution, optimism as communities learn to live with COVID-19
