East Topeka accident leaves occupant pinned inside vehicle

(WBTV File)
By Alex Carter
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Truck and an SUV collided Wednesday afternoon in east Topeka, leaving one of the occupants of the truck pinned inside of the vehicle.

According to the Topeka Police Department, officers responded at approximately 1:30 p.m. to reports of an accident at 4th and SE Golden. Upon arrival, officers noticed one of the occupants of the truck was pinned in their vehicle and had be to extricated by the Topeka Fire Department.

The individual was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. At this time the accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka City Council members approved demolishing the current building at 735 S. Kansas Ave.
Building demolition will make way for new restaurant on S. Kansas Ave.
Monkeypox case identified in Shawnee County
London Pike
U.S. Marshals arrest Topeka man wanted for multiple Shawnee Co. crimes
Generic image.
Shawnee attorney sentenced for smuggling heroin to inmate she was in relationship with
Some of the thousands of beagles rescued from a breeding and testing facility in Virginia have...
Rehoming 4,000 beagles is a nationwide challenge. Kansas and Missouri are helping.

Latest News

Shane Kendall and Tanny Kendall
Narcotics search warrant lands two Osage County suspects in jail
Riley County officials are alerting to a crash
2 rushed to hospital when car found under semi-trailer in Manahttan
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly tours the Lindsborg Child Development Center on Aug. 10, 2022.
Gov. tours new state-of-the art child care facility in Lindsborg
Brecken Hess
RCPD searches for woman with warrants for false crime reports, traffic violations