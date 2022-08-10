Driver fell asleep at wheel causing 3-car wreck in Shawnee

SHAWNEE, Kan. (WIBW) - A driver fell asleep at the wheel causing a 3-car accident - including a parked car and pedestrian - on I-35 in Shawnee.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, emergency crews were called to the area of I-35 and Shawnee Mission Parkway with reports of a 3-vehicle crash.

It was reported that Yael L. Mera Delgado, 19, of Shawnee, told officials he fell asleep at the wheel when his 2011 Dodge Avenger went off the road and hit a legally parked 2004 Acura TL and its driver, Bradle Travis Small, 29, of Kansas City, as he attempted to change a tire.

KHP noted that the Avenger came to a stop only after it hit a 2017 Ford Transit Van driven by Connor Anthony Price, 23, of Lees Summit.

According to officials, Mera Delgado and Small were taken to a local hospital with suspected minor injuries. Price was released from the scene with no apparent injury.

