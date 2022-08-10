Driver fell asleep at wheel causing 3-car wreck in Shawnee

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHAWNEE, Kan. (WIBW) - A driver fell asleep at the wheel causing a 3-car accident - including a parked car and pedestrian - on I-35 in Shawnee.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, emergency crews were called to the area of I-35 and Shawnee Mission Parkway with reports of a 3-vehicle crash.

It was reported that Yael L. Mera Delgado, 19, of Shawnee, told officials he fell asleep at the wheel when his 2011 Dodge Avenger went off the road and hit a legally parked 2004 Acura TL and its driver, Bradle Travis Small, 29, of Kansas City, as he attempted to change a tire.

KHP noted that the Avenger came to a stop only after it hit a 2017 Ford Transit Van driven by Connor Anthony Price, 23, of Lees Summit.

According to officials, Mera Delgado and Small were taken to a local hospital with suspected minor injuries. Price was released from the scene with no apparent injury.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monkeypox case identified in Shawnee County
Topeka City Council members approved demolishing the current building at 735 S. Kansas Ave.
Building demolition will make way for new restaurant on S. Kansas Ave.
London Pike
U.S. Marshals arrest Topeka man wanted for multiple Shawnee Co. crimes
Some of the thousands of beagles rescued from a breeding and testing facility in Virginia have...
Rehoming 4,000 beagles is a nationwide challenge. Kansas and Missouri are helping.
Nebraska man arrested after police chase through Kansas

Latest News

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Richard Peacock (left), commander of the 1st Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored...
Fort Riley soldiers welcomed home, honored by thousands at Sporting KC game
FILE - child in foster care
Study finds Kansas ties for states with most children in foster care
FILE
86-year-old hospitalized after driving into semi-truck, building
FILE
Lawrence man hospitalized in Wichita after crash causes serious injuries