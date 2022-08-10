Dana Chandler trial enters Day 4 in Topeka

FILE - Day 3 of the Dana Chandler retrial is underway Tuesday morning in Shawnee County...
FILE - Day 3 of the Dana Chandler retrial is underway Tuesday morning in Shawnee County District Court.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Testimony began Wednesday morning on Day 4 of the Dana Chandler retrial in Shawnee County District Court.

The court was called into session at 9:14 a.m.

At the outset of the proceedings, a person who had been on jury duty was released after the woman’s husband tested positive for COVID-19.

Chandler was arrested in 2011 and charged with the July 7, 2002, murders of her ex-husband Mike Sisco, 47,  and his fiancé Karen Harkness, 53, at a home at 2231 S.W. Westport Square in west Topeka.

Though she has maintained her innocence, Chandler, now 62, was convicted in 2012.

Testimony indicated Harkness had been shot five times and Sisco seven times while they were in bed in the basement of the residence, located just southeast of S.W. 21st and Wanamaker.

However, in 2018, the Kansas Supreme Court overturned the conviction, citing misconduct by former prosecutor Jacqie Spradling, who has since been disbarred.

Chandler, who previously was in the Topeka Correctional Facility after her 2012 conviction, has been in the Shawnee County Jail since May 18, 2018.

Shawnee County District Court Judge Cheryl Rios is presiding over Chandler’s retrial.

The state’s prosecutor is Charles Kitt, chief of staff for the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office.

Chandler is being represented by lead defense attorney Tom Bath, of Leawood. Tricia Bath and Mark Hartman also are serving as defense lawyers for Chandler.

Chandler’s retrial got underway Friday afternoon, Aug. 5.

It continued on Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 8 and 9.

Testimony through the first three days of the trial included former Topeka police officers; former neighbors of Harkness in the 2200 block of S.W. Westport Square; a former employee of the Sac ‘N Fox Casino, where Harkness and Sisco went the night before they were killed; and former Shawnee County deputy coroner Dr. Donald Pojman, who performed the autopsies on Harkness and Sisco.

Chandler’s first trial attracted national media coverage, including on the CBS program “48 Hours.”

Chandler’s ongoing retrial also is attracting national media coverage.

The retrial is expected to last up to three weeks.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monkeypox case identified in Shawnee County
Topeka City Council members approved demolishing the current building at 735 S. Kansas Ave.
Building demolition will make way for new restaurant on S. Kansas Ave.
London Pike
U.S. Marshals arrest Topeka man wanted for multiple Shawnee Co. crimes
Some of the thousands of beagles rescued from a breeding and testing facility in Virginia have...
Rehoming 4,000 beagles is a nationwide challenge. Kansas and Missouri are helping.
Nebraska man arrested after police chase through Kansas

Latest News

FILE
Riley man out $600 after scammer finesses payment for fake overdue bill
FILE - Stuff the Bus
10K school supply items donated to children in, around Topeka
Col. David Leger (left) Col. David Nickum (right)
Two military officers to be inducted into hall of fame as candidates graduate
U.S. Army Lt. Col. Richard Peacock (left), commander of the 1st Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored...
Fort Riley soldiers welcomed home, honored by thousands at Sporting KC game