Dana Chandler trial enters Day 4 in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Testimony began Wednesday morning on Day 4 of the Dana Chandler retrial in Shawnee County District Court.

The court was called into session at 9:14 a.m.

At the outset of the proceedings, a person who had been on jury duty was released after the woman’s husband tested positive for COVID-19.

Chandler was arrested in 2011 and charged with the July 7, 2002, murders of her ex-husband Mike Sisco, 47, and his fiancé Karen Harkness, 53, at a home at 2231 S.W. Westport Square in west Topeka.

Though she has maintained her innocence, Chandler, now 62, was convicted in 2012.

Testimony indicated Harkness had been shot five times and Sisco seven times while they were in bed in the basement of the residence, located just southeast of S.W. 21st and Wanamaker.

However, in 2018, the Kansas Supreme Court overturned the conviction, citing misconduct by former prosecutor Jacqie Spradling, who has since been disbarred.

Chandler, who previously was in the Topeka Correctional Facility after her 2012 conviction, has been in the Shawnee County Jail since May 18, 2018.

Shawnee County District Court Judge Cheryl Rios is presiding over Chandler’s retrial.

The state’s prosecutor is Charles Kitt, chief of staff for the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office.

Chandler is being represented by lead defense attorney Tom Bath, of Leawood. Tricia Bath and Mark Hartman also are serving as defense lawyers for Chandler.

Chandler’s retrial got underway Friday afternoon, Aug. 5.

It continued on Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 8 and 9.

Testimony through the first three days of the trial included former Topeka police officers; former neighbors of Harkness in the 2200 block of S.W. Westport Square; a former employee of the Sac ‘N Fox Casino, where Harkness and Sisco went the night before they were killed; and former Shawnee County deputy coroner Dr. Donald Pojman, who performed the autopsies on Harkness and Sisco.

Chandler’s first trial attracted national media coverage, including on the CBS program “48 Hours.”

Chandler’s ongoing retrial also is attracting national media coverage.

The retrial is expected to last up to three weeks.

