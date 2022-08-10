Criminal charges filed in South Topeka murder case

Andre Quinton (left) Cassie Holden (right)
Andre Quinton (left) Cassie Holden (right)(Shawn Wheat | Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Alex Carter
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced on Wednesday that he has filed criminal charges against two individuals for the August 5th homicide of Jahlel Brundidge.

On the afternoon of August 5th, law enforcement responded to reports of a shooting at the Traveler’s Inn at 3846 SW Topeka at just after 3:00 p.m. Upon arrival, they located Brundidge suffering from a gunshot wound to the forearm and chest. Brundidge was pronounced at the scene.

Two armed suspects were reported being seen entering the hotel room and leaving shortly after the shots were fired. Both suspects fled the scene before law enforcement arrived. The subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Andre Christopher James Quinton Jr., 39, and Cassie Kay Holden, 31, both of Topeka.

The charges against Quinton include 1st Degree Murder, Inherently Dangerous Felony, 2nd Degree Murder, Attempted Aggravated Robbery, and Criminal Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

The charges against Holden include: 1st Degree Murder, Inherently Dangerous Felony, Attempted Aggravated Robbery, Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Robbery, and Criminal Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

