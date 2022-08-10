2 rushed to hospital when car found under semi-trailer in Manahttan
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were rushed to the hospital when a crash sent one car underneath a semi-trailer in a busy Manhattan intersection on Wednesday afternoon.
The Riley County Police Department says that just after 2 p.m. emergency crews shut down the intersection of S Seth Child Rd. and Southwind Rd. as they respond to an accident. The intersection reopened just after 2:45 p.m.
RCPD tells 13 NEWS that two patients were rushed to Ascension Via Christi Hosptial in Manhattan, however, the extent of their injuries is still unknown. Two cars did suffer front-end damage and one ended up underneath a semi-trailer.
RCPD has asked drivers to use alternate routes and avoid the area.
