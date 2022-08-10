Construction to resume on SW 21st with pedestrian ramp installation

FILE
FILE(MGN Online)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Work will resume on SW 21st St. to install new pedestrian ramps.

The City of Topeka says on Monday, Aug. 15, Sunflower Paving will resume work at the intersection of SW 21st St. and SW Westport Dr. to install new pedestrian ramps.

According to the City, the right lane for both east and west SW 21st will be closed through the intersection - as well as the right lane for southbound Westport Dr.

The City noted the closures are expected to remain in place for about a week and the project should be finished in about two weeks.

