Competency hearing set for man found with hidden rifle outside Topeka store

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man found hiding a semi-automatic rifle under his clothing outside a Topeka store is set for a competency hearing.

Prosecutors formally charged Dahlkestiere Eichelberger, 45, with felony counts of criminal threat, aggravated assault, and aggravated domestic battery, plus one count of misdemeanor assault.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested Eichelberger July 22 outside the North Topeka WalMart. They say they found a short-barrel semi-automatic rifle and ammunition under his clothes, and was stopped before he went inside the store.

He remains jailed on a $1 million bond. His competency hearing is set for August 18.

