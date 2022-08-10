Competency hearing set for man found with hidden rifle outside Topeka store

Dahlkesteire Eichelberger
Dahlkesteire Eichelberger(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man found hiding a semi-automatic rifle under his clothing outside a Topeka store is set for a competency hearing.

Prosecutors formally charged Dahlkestiere Eichelberger, 45, with felony counts of criminal threat, aggravated assault, and aggravated domestic battery, plus one count of misdemeanor assault.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested Eichelberger July 22 outside the North Topeka WalMart. They say they found a short-barrel semi-automatic rifle and ammunition under his clothes, and was stopped before he went inside the store.

He remains jailed on a $1 million bond. His competency hearing is set for August 18.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monkeypox case identified in Shawnee County
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Jonathan Kendrick Franklin
Second arrest made in 2021 Milford State Park homicide
A large power outage affecting nearly 2,000 Evergy customers was reported early Tuesday in...
Power back on for most Evergy customers after large outage early Monday in southeast Topeka
Crews responded early Monday to an electrical fire at the Club Car Wash near S.W. 30th Terrace...
Fire crews respond to electrical fire early Monday at Club Car Wash in west Topeka

Latest News

2022 Denim & Diamonds surpasses goal, sets new record
New England Patriots defensive tackle Danny Shelton (71) is sacked by Washington Redskins...
Chiefs sign defensive tackle Danny Shelton
USD 383 Manhattan-Ogden schools empty desks and classroom.
Manhattan-Ogden district more than 100 staff short for upcoming school year
Topeka City Council members approved demolishing the current building at 735 S. Kansas Ave.
Building demolition will make way for new restaurant on S. Kansas Ave.