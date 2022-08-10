Chiefs sign defensive tackle Danny Shelton

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs have made another addition to help strengthen their defensive line heading into the season.

On Tuesday afternoon, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Chiefs and veteran defensive tackle Danny Shelton agreed to terms on a one-year deal. This moves comes after Kansas City signed defensive end Carlos Dunlap to a one year, $8 million deal on July 28th.

Shelton, who was a former first-round pick by the Cleveland Browns in 2015, figures to be a low-risk, high-reward signing provided he makes the Chiefs roster after training camp.

Shelton played 13 games with the New York Giants in 2021 and the Chiefs will be the fifth team he has played for during his eight-year career. Shelton won a Super Bowl as a member of the New England Patriots in 2018.

