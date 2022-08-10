Chiefs sign defensive tackle Danny Shelton

New England Patriots defensive tackle Danny Shelton (71) is sacked by Washington Redskins...
New England Patriots defensive tackle Danny Shelton (71) is sacked by Washington Redskins quarterback Colt McCoy (12) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(WITN)
By Alex Carter
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs have made another addition to help strengthen their defensive line heading into the season.

On Tuesday afternoon, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Chiefs and veteran defensive tackle Danny Shelton agreed to terms on a one-year deal. This moves comes after Kansas City signed defensive end Carlos Dunlap to a one year, $8 million deal on July 28th.

Shelton, who was a former first-round pick by the Cleveland Browns in 2015, figures to be a low-risk, high-reward signing provided he makes the Chiefs roster after training camp.

Shelton played 13 games with the New York Giants in 2021 and the Chiefs will be the fifth team he has played for during his eight-year career. Shelton won a Super Bowl as a member of the New England Patriots in 2018.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monkeypox case identified in Shawnee County
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Jonathan Kendrick Franklin
Second arrest made in 2021 Milford State Park homicide
A large power outage affecting nearly 2,000 Evergy customers was reported early Tuesday in...
Power back on for most Evergy customers after large outage early Monday in southeast Topeka
Crews responded early Monday to an electrical fire at the Club Car Wash near S.W. 30th Terrace...
Fire crews respond to electrical fire early Monday at Club Car Wash in west Topeka

Latest News

Highland Park Running back Tyrell Reed
Highland Park’s Tyrell Reed switching schools
Aydan Patterson does an impressive wheelstand in Topeka.
Drivers rev their engines for Pro Stock race weekend in Topeka
Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman
Chris Klieman excited about competition and offense in 2022
Washburn Volleyball at 2022 Media Day
Washburn Volleyball turning the page, hoping for another title run