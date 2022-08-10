Building demolition will make way for new restaurant on S. Kansas Ave.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A downtown Topeka building is headed for the wrecking ball to make way for a new space.

During their meeting Tuesday night, Topeka City Council members unanimously approved demolishing the current building at 735 S. Kansas Ave.

The property is owned by AIM Strategies, the development group behind Iron Rail, The Pennant and the Cyrus Hotel downtown. Owner Cody Foster told 13 NEWS the group plans to build a new, two-story building with rooftop deck to open a Mexican restaurant called Ta Co.

The group opened the original Ta Co. at 8th and Massachusetts St. in Lawrence. It closed back in May.

The council needed to approve the building demolition because of its location in a historic district.

A report from the city planning department said the building has major structural issues, and demolition is the most feasible option. It noted major water damage to the foundation, and existing roof joists and supporting steel frames that would be unable to report an occupied second floor and roof.

The building originally housed Topeka State Bank, and became home to Helzberg’s Diamond Store in 1960. In 1974, it was converted for use as the city’s primary bus transfer station. Most recently, it housed a restaurant called WrapCity, which closed around 2015, according to city documents.

Foster says demolition of the current building could begin after Labor Day, with the goal of opening by April or May of 202

AIM Strategies released this rending of a new building planned for 735 S. Kansas Ave. (AIM Strategies)

