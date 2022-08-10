Building demolition will make way for new restaurant on S. Kansas Ave.

Topeka City Council members approved demolishing the current building at 735 S. Kansas Ave.
Topeka City Council members approved demolishing the current building at 735 S. Kansas Ave.(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A downtown Topeka building is headed for the wrecking ball to make way for a new space.

During their meeting Tuesday night, Topeka City Council members unanimously approved demolishing the current building at 735 S. Kansas Ave.

The property is owned by AIM Strategies, the development group behind Iron Rail, The Pennant and the Cyrus Hotel downtown. Owner Cody Foster told 13 NEWS the group plans to build a new, two-story building with rooftop deck to open a Mexican restaurant called Ta Co.

The group opened the original Ta Co. at 8th and Massachusetts St. in Lawrence. It closed back in May.

The council needed to approve the building demolition because of its location in a historic district.

A report from the city planning department said the building has major structural issues, and demolition is the most feasible option. It noted major water damage to the foundation, and existing roof joists and supporting steel frames that would be unable to report an occupied second floor and roof.

The building originally housed Topeka State Bank, and became home to Helzberg’s Diamond Store in 1960. In 1974, it was converted for use as the city’s primary bus transfer station. Most recently, it housed a restaurant called WrapCity, which closed around 2015, according to city documents.

Foster says demolition of the current building could begin after Labor Day, with the goal of opening by April or May of 202

AIM Strategies released this rending of a new building planned for 735 S. Kansas Ave.
AIM Strategies released this rending of a new building planned for 735 S. Kansas Ave.(AIM Strategies)

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monkeypox case identified in Shawnee County
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Jonathan Kendrick Franklin
Second arrest made in 2021 Milford State Park homicide
A large power outage affecting nearly 2,000 Evergy customers was reported early Tuesday in...
Power back on for most Evergy customers after large outage early Monday in southeast Topeka
Crews responded early Monday to an electrical fire at the Club Car Wash near S.W. 30th Terrace...
Fire crews respond to electrical fire early Monday at Club Car Wash in west Topeka

Latest News

Environment professionals gather for 2022 Kansas Environmental Conference
The District Attorney explains the underlying reasons for the Chandler retrial.
Mike Kagay on prosecutorial misconduct and attorney disbarment
Day 3 of the Dana Chandler retrial is underway Tuesday morning in Shawnee County District Court.
Coroner testifies Tuesday afternoon in Dana Chandler retrial in Topeka
Topeka Public Schools all set to go