86-year-old hospitalized after driving into semi-truck, building

FILE
FILE(Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAHAM CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An 86-year-old man was hospitalized after running into a semi-truck and then a building on Monday afternoon in Graham Co.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 24 and Palmeroy St. with reports of a 2-vehicle accident.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2015 GMC Sierra, driven by James C. Thompson, 86, of Bogue, was weaving north out of a parking lot when a 1989 Kenworth semi-truck, driven by Timothy A. Seifert, 60, of Osborne, was headed west on the highway.

This is when KHP says Thompson turned his vehicle left onto the highway and then right into Seifert’s semi, which spun the pickup. The pickup continued south and hit a building.

Emergency crews said they rushed Thompson to a nearby hospital with suspected serious injuries. Seifert was released from the scene with no apparent injury.

KHP indicates that Thompson was not wearing his seatbelt.

