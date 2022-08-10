2022 Denim & Diamonds surpasses goal, sets new record

(Newman Regional Health)
By Alex Carter
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - With more than 420 people in attendance and over 70 event sponsors, Newman Regional Health celebrated its 13th Annual Denim and Diamonds by bringing in a record-breaking total net revenue of approximately $203,681.

The event was held Friday, August 5 at Emporia State University’s Memorial Union Webb Hall. Each year, funds raised at Denim and Diamonds are designated for a specific purpose that will most benefit patients who seek care at Newman Regional Health.

“This year’s donations will benefit community members by assisting in the purchase of new state-of-the-art C-Arm X-Ray systems. These new imaging systems will allow higher quality imaging in our pain clinic and surgery. Our families, friends, and neighbors deserve the best equipment and care possible and these new systems allow us to meet the goal. The continued support for our hospital from the community thru generous contributions of those involved with Denim and Diamonds is greatly appreciated,” Jim Crump, Director of Imaging, said.

The two new C-arms will benefit Newman Regional Health’s Imaging and surgical developments. Over the course of the next year, two of these mobile x-ray devices will be purchased.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monkeypox case identified in Shawnee County
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Jonathan Kendrick Franklin
Second arrest made in 2021 Milford State Park homicide
A large power outage affecting nearly 2,000 Evergy customers was reported early Tuesday in...
Power back on for most Evergy customers after large outage early Monday in southeast Topeka
Crews responded early Monday to an electrical fire at the Club Car Wash near S.W. 30th Terrace...
Fire crews respond to electrical fire early Monday at Club Car Wash in west Topeka

Latest News

Dahlkesteire Eichelberger
Competency hearing set for man found with hidden rifle outside Topeka store
New England Patriots defensive tackle Danny Shelton (71) is sacked by Washington Redskins...
Chiefs sign defensive tackle Danny Shelton
USD 383 Manhattan-Ogden schools empty desks and classroom.
Manhattan-Ogden district more than 100 staff short for upcoming school year
Topeka City Council members approved demolishing the current building at 735 S. Kansas Ave.
Building demolition will make way for new restaurant on S. Kansas Ave.