2022 Denim & Diamonds surpasses goal, sets new record

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - With more than 420 people in attendance and over 70 event sponsors, Newman Regional Health celebrated its 13th Annual Denim and Diamonds by bringing in a record-breaking total net revenue of approximately $203,681.

The event was held Friday, August 5 at Emporia State University’s Memorial Union Webb Hall. Each year, funds raised at Denim and Diamonds are designated for a specific purpose that will most benefit patients who seek care at Newman Regional Health.

“This year’s donations will benefit community members by assisting in the purchase of new state-of-the-art C-Arm X-Ray systems. These new imaging systems will allow higher quality imaging in our pain clinic and surgery. Our families, friends, and neighbors deserve the best equipment and care possible and these new systems allow us to meet the goal. The continued support for our hospital from the community thru generous contributions of those involved with Denim and Diamonds is greatly appreciated,” Jim Crump, Director of Imaging, said.

The two new C-arms will benefit Newman Regional Health’s Imaging and surgical developments. Over the course of the next year, two of these mobile x-ray devices will be purchased.

