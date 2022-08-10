10K school supply items donated to children in, around Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - About 10,000 items to help students in and around Topeka successfully prepare for the new school year will be donated to the Boys and Girls Club’s Stuff the Bus Drive by the Junior League of Topeka.

The Junior League of Topeka says on Wednesday, Aug. 10, that its members collected more than 10,000 school supply items to help support the Boys and Girls Club of Topeka’s annual Stuff the Bus Drive.

At 1 p.m. on Wednesday, the Junior League said it will join members of the Boys and Girls Club, at the 550 SE 27th St. location in Topeka to hand over 2022′s bundle of supplies.

“Stuff the Bus is one of the Junior League’s favorite immediate impact projects each year. Collectively, we’ve been able to donate more than 35,000 items in the past three years to the Boys and Girls Club,” says Amber Carlson, President of the Junior League of Topeka. “Advancing women’s leadership through volunteer action and meaningful community impact is the core of the Junior League. This is a great example of how members join with community partners to help lift up those in our community.”

Junior League noted that this is the third year members have participated in Stuff the Bus for the Boys and Girls Club. It said donations were collected by members throughout the month of July and could be bought via an Amazon list and shipped directly or with a scheduled pickup. Items were sorted by volunteers on Aug. 2 and include water bottles, post-it notes, crayons, markers, bandaids and more.

For more information about the Junior League of Topeka, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.