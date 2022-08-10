10K school supply items donated to children in, around Topeka

FILE - Stuff the Bus
FILE - Stuff the Bus(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - About 10,000 items to help students in and around Topeka successfully prepare for the new school year will be donated to the Boys and Girls Club’s Stuff the Bus Drive by the Junior League of Topeka.

The Junior League of Topeka says on Wednesday, Aug. 10, that its members collected more than 10,000 school supply items to help support the Boys and Girls Club of Topeka’s annual Stuff the Bus Drive.

At 1 p.m. on Wednesday, the Junior League said it will join members of the Boys and Girls Club, at the 550 SE 27th St. location in Topeka to hand over 2022′s bundle of supplies.

“Stuff the Bus is one of the Junior League’s favorite immediate impact projects each year. Collectively, we’ve been able to donate more than 35,000 items in the past three years to the Boys and Girls Club,” says Amber Carlson, President of the Junior League of Topeka. “Advancing women’s leadership through volunteer action and meaningful community impact is the core of the Junior League. This is a great example of how members join with community partners to help lift up those in our community.”

Junior League noted that this is the third year members have participated in Stuff the Bus for the Boys and Girls Club. It said donations were collected by members throughout the month of July and could be bought via an Amazon list and shipped directly or with a scheduled pickup. Items were sorted by volunteers on Aug. 2 and include water bottles, post-it notes, crayons, markers, bandaids and more.

For more information about the Junior League of Topeka, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monkeypox case identified in Shawnee County
Topeka City Council members approved demolishing the current building at 735 S. Kansas Ave.
Building demolition will make way for new restaurant on S. Kansas Ave.
London Pike
U.S. Marshals arrest Topeka man wanted for multiple Shawnee Co. crimes
Some of the thousands of beagles rescued from a breeding and testing facility in Virginia have...
Rehoming 4,000 beagles is a nationwide challenge. Kansas and Missouri are helping.
Nebraska man arrested after police chase through Kansas

Latest News

Col. David Leger (left) Col. David Nickum (right)
Two military officers to be inducted into hall of fame as candidates graduate
U.S. Army Lt. Col. Richard Peacock (left), commander of the 1st Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored...
Fort Riley soldiers welcomed home, honored by thousands at Sporting KC game
FILE - child in foster care
Study finds Kansas ties for states with most children in foster care
FILE
86-year-old hospitalized after driving into semi-truck, building