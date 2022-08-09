Washburn Volleyball turning the page, hoping for another title run

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn held its media day and the expectations haven’t changed from a year ago.

The Ichabods are looking to replace 13 players from last year’s sqaud including All-Americans Faith Rottinghaus and Allison Maxwell.

Washburn went 31-6 and 17-3 in conference action but lost to then number nine University of Tampa in three straight sets. In fact, those 31 wins were the most the team had since 2018.

Head coach Chris Herron welcomes 12 newcomers to the court this season. He says that run was a lifetime memory but now it’s time to kick it into a new gear.

”We’ve been fortunate enough to be really good here for a long time,” Herron said. “When kids are recruited here, they already know the expectation that exists at Washburn.”

”At Washburn, the standard has always been up here and us three seniors, we’re going to make sure we’re going to keep it up there and were going to push these freshman to get to where we need to be and we’re going to be a winning program,” Washburn Libero Sydney Pullen said.

”This year I actually have a lot of confidence in us just because coach recruited these girls for a reason, so everyone is here for a reason and that reason is to win,” Washburn hitter Halle Meister said.

Herron told 13 Sports they lost 10 seniors but that’s not stopping them from trying to make another title run.

