USD 345 plans for first day of school, says teacher shortages will not be an issue this year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -In Monday’s meeting, the board went through budgeting, teaching and learning reports and student handbooks to make sure the school year runs smoothly.

A new addition to USD 345 is making sure students have enough teachers ready to go on the first day of school.

New superintendent, Brad Willson is preparing for his first year leading the district.

He says families and students can look forward to a staff full of teachers, who will take care of the kids.

Several districts across the state are dealing with shortages of teachers, staff and bus drivers.

But Seaman and Shawnee Heights both say, empty classrooms will not be an issue this year.

“We have seen a decrease in our applications, but we are very fortunate that people want to come and be apart of the community and work so we have a couple of unfilled teaching positions. We have been doing very well compared to other ones in the area,” Willson said.

″We have been pretty lucky as far as others and positions like that but we are still looking for bus drivers custodians and paras,” said Tiffanie Kinch, USD 450.

The first day of school for USD 345 is next Thursday, August 18th. Shawnee Heights, Topeka and Auburn-Washburn are among those returning this week.

