U.S. Marshals arrest Topeka man wanted for multiple Shawnee Co. crimes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The U.S. Marshals Kansas Fugitive Apprehension Task Force, in connection with other Kansas Law Enforcement agencies arrested London Pike, 20, of Topeka in Leavenworth on Tuesday.

Pike was wanted for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, aggravated battery aggravated assault, and rape in Shawnee County.

Pike was believed to be involved in an incident in July where he and another woman, Nicole Fox, 41, of Topeka allegedly stripped a woman of her clothes at gunpoint, stole her car, and left her in the middle of the road. Fox was arrested earlier this month.

Pike was also wanted for a Shawnee County warrant for possession with intent to distribute narcotics. Investigators found Pike hiding inside of a vehicle and are transporting him to Shawnee County Jail.

“The Marshals service will continue to diligently pursue the most violent criminals in our community, and we are committed to assisting our state and local partners,” Ronald Miller, U.S. Marshal for the District of Kansas, said.

Members of the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Lawrence Police Department, Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office, and the Ottawa Police Department also assisted in the arrest of Pike.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.