U.S. Marshals arrest Topeka man wanted for multiple Shawnee Co. crimes

London Pike
London Pike(Shawnee County Dept. of Corrections)
By Alex Carter
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The U.S. Marshals Kansas Fugitive Apprehension Task Force, in connection with other Kansas Law Enforcement agencies arrested London Pike, 20, of Topeka in Leavenworth on Tuesday.

Pike was wanted for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, aggravated battery aggravated assault, and rape in Shawnee County.

Pike was believed to be involved in an incident in July where he and another woman, Nicole Fox, 41, of Topeka allegedly stripped a woman of her clothes at gunpoint, stole her car, and left her in the middle of the road. Fox was arrested earlier this month.

Pike was also wanted for a Shawnee County warrant for possession with intent to distribute narcotics. Investigators found Pike hiding inside of a vehicle and are transporting him to Shawnee County Jail.

“The Marshals service will continue to diligently pursue the most violent criminals in our community, and we are committed to assisting our state and local partners,” Ronald Miller, U.S. Marshal for the District of Kansas, said.

Members of the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Lawrence Police Department, Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office, and the Ottawa Police Department also assisted in the arrest of Pike.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monkeypox case identified in Shawnee County
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Jonathan Kendrick Franklin
Second arrest made in 2021 Milford State Park homicide
Crews responded early Monday to an electrical fire at the Club Car Wash near S.W. 30th Terrace...
Fire crews respond to electrical fire early Monday at Club Car Wash in west Topeka
A large power outage affecting nearly 2,000 Evergy customers was reported early Tuesday in...
Power back on for most Evergy customers after large outage early Monday in southeast Topeka

Latest News

Much hotter temperatures return late this week
Much hotter temperatures return later this week
. A news release from the Dona Ana County (NM) Sheriff’s Office identified remains found in...
Remains found 37 years ago in New Mexico identified as missing Wichita teen
Roadway Asset Services
City of Topeka to survey road conditions
Valeo says the event helps to bring awareness.
Art highlights mental health