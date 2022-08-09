Tuesday forecast: Near seasonal today

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Watch out for patchy fog early this morning especially in low lying areas otherwise plenty of sun is expected with highs near seasonal today and tomorrow before the heat makes a return to end the week and especially into the weekend.

Taking Action:

Enjoy these next couple days before the extreme heat returns by the weekend.

Don’t expect much in the way of rain for the next 8 days.



Humidity levels are the biggest question for the rest of the week which will factor into how cool it gets at night (50s/60s are expected, just a matter of how cool) and of course once we get into the Friday through Monday time period as the extreme heat returns, what will the heat indices be. As of now it looks slightly cooler than this past weekend with slightly lower humidity but could still be about 5° warmer than the actual temperature pushing the heat index value closer to 105° vs 110°.

Normal High: 90/Normal Low: 68 (WIBW)

Today: Patchy fog early, otherwise plenty of sun. Highs may end up in the low-mid 80s near the Nebraska border however most spots will likely be in the mid-upper 80s. Winds E/NE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Winds become calm.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to low 90s (mid 90s can’t be ruled out in a few spots). Winds E 5-10 mph. Winds E 5-10 mph.

Another pleasant morning on Thursday with upper 50s to mid 60s to start the day and upper 80s-mid 90s by Thursday afternoon.

As the humidity begins to increase slightly on Friday we’ll likely feel the humidity more-so by Saturday. Highs will be more in the 90s on Friday with upper 90s and triple digits this weekend into Monday. One long range model has a very low chance of rain late Monday into Monday night otherwise there is a slightly better chance of rain by Tuesday night into Wednesday. This will be from a cold front that will cool temperatures down by the middle part of next week.

