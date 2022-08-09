Topeka Public Schools announces up to $8K incentive for 2022

FILE - Students from USD 501, Topeka Public Schools, took a field trip to the Children’s Discovery Center, where older students practiced teaching while younger students had some fun.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Staff at TPS will again be eligible for an up to $8,000 incentive for the upcoming school year.

Topeka Public Schools USD 501 says it will again honor superhero staff members in 2022 with $8,000 Premium Incentive Pay for frontline workers and $6,000 for all other staff during the 2022-23 school year.

Frontline employees include:

  • Principals
  • Any certified or classified staff working directly with students
  • School building custodial staff
  • Food service workers
  • School building secretaries and administrative assistants
  • Instructional coaches
  • Consulting coaches
  • Related service providers

TPS said all employees and new hires are eligible for the incentive as long as they maintain 95% attendance.

501 also said substitutes who work day-to-day assignments could be eligible for up to $2,400 incentive pay. To be eligible, a sub must be actively employed and accepted 80% of assigned jobs.

The TPS website indicates that the incentives will be paid in quarterly installments.

For more information, click HERE.

