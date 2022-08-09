Topeka Public Schools announces up to $8K incentive for 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Staff at TPS will again be eligible for an up to $8,000 incentive for the upcoming school year.
Topeka Public Schools USD 501 says it will again honor superhero staff members in 2022 with $8,000 Premium Incentive Pay for frontline workers and $6,000 for all other staff during the 2022-23 school year.
Frontline employees include:
- Principals
- Any certified or classified staff working directly with students
- School building custodial staff
- Food service workers
- School building secretaries and administrative assistants
- Instructional coaches
- Consulting coaches
- Related service providers
TPS said all employees and new hires are eligible for the incentive as long as they maintain 95% attendance.
501 also said substitutes who work day-to-day assignments could be eligible for up to $2,400 incentive pay. To be eligible, a sub must be actively employed and accepted 80% of assigned jobs.
The TPS website indicates that the incentives will be paid in quarterly installments.
