Topeka Public Schools announces up to $8K incentive for 2022

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Staff at TPS will again be eligible for an up to $8,000 incentive for the upcoming school year.

Topeka Public Schools USD 501 says it will again honor superhero staff members in 2022 with $8,000 Premium Incentive Pay for frontline workers and $6,000 for all other staff during the 2022-23 school year.

Frontline employees include:

Principals

Any certified or classified staff working directly with students

School building custodial staff

Food service workers

School building secretaries and administrative assistants

Instructional coaches

Consulting coaches

Related service providers

TPS said all employees and new hires are eligible for the incentive as long as they maintain 95% attendance.

501 also said substitutes who work day-to-day assignments could be eligible for up to $2,400 incentive pay. To be eligible, a sub must be actively employed and accepted 80% of assigned jobs.

The TPS website indicates that the incentives will be paid in quarterly installments.

