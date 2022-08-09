Testimony resumes as Dana Chandler retrial enters Day 3 in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Day 3 of the Dana Chandler retrial is underway Tuesday morning in Shawnee County District Court.

Chandler was arrested in 2011 and charged with the 2002 murders of her ex-husband Mike Sisco and his fiancé Karen Harkness at a home at 2231 S.W. Westport Square in west Topeka.

Chandler was convicted in 2012.

However, in 2018, the Kansas Supreme Court overturned the conviction, citing misconduct by former prosecutor Jacqie Spradling, who has since been disbarred.

Chandler’s retrial got underway Friday afternoon, Aug. 5.

It continued on Monday, Aug. 8.

On Tuesday, Aug. 9, the first witness was Peggy Mills, who said she lived near Harkness’ home in the 2200 block of S.W. Westport Square.

Mills testified she saw the garage door open and police cars in front of Harkness’ residence when she was taking her customary morning walk around 5 a.m. Sunday, July 7, 2002.

Harkness and Sisco were found shot to death around 2 p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2022, in the basement area of their home by family members who had arrived for a fish fry.

Mills said police informed her of the double-homicide around 4 p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2002.

Tuesday’s second witness was Theresa Gartner, who was employed at the Sac and Fox Casino near Powhattan in July 2002.

Gartner, who said she hasn’t worked at the casino since 2010, testified Harkness and Sisco had been at the casino from around 6:50 p.m. July 6, 2002, until around 1:30 a.m. July 7. 2002.

Gartner said two Topeka police detectives came to the casino shortly after the homicides seeking information on Harkness and Sisco.

After reviewing video surveillance, Gartner said there was no indication of any altercations at the casino or that they were being followed by anyone.

Tuesday morning’s third witness was Leroy Rice, a former Topeka police officer.

Rice testified he was working in the police department’s Crime Scene Investigation unit, who said he photographed Harkness’ and Sisco’s vehicles. He said the photos were taken in the police department’s process stall.

Rice said he found nothing in either vehicle that appeared to be related to the double-homicide.

However, under questioning by Bath, Rice said he received a work order to process the vehicles but no details related to the actual crime, including that a rearview mirror on the side of Harkness’ vehicle appeared to have been moved to an unusual position or details about the garage door being found open at the the home on the morning of the homicides.

As a result, DNA testing and fingerprinting a garage door opener in Sisco’s vehicle or fingerprinting the rearview mirror on Harkness’ vehicle weren’t done, Rice said under questioning by Bath.

The retrial went into a 10-minute recess around 10:25 a.m. Tuesday.

Shawnee County District Court Judge Cheryl Rios is presiding over the trial.

The state’s prosecutor is Charles Kitt, chief of staff for the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office.

Chandler is being represented by lead defense attorney Tom Bath, of Leawood.

Chandler’s first trial attracted national media coverage, including on the CBS program “48 Hours.”

Chandler’s ongoing retrial also is attracting national media coverage.

