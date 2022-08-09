Signal replacement project to impact traffic on SE 6th, Jefferson

Traffic will be impacted by a traffic signal replacement project in August.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A signal replacement project will impact traffic around SE 6th and Jefferson for about a month.

The City of Topeka says that starting Monday, Aug. 15, J. Warren Co. will close multiple lanes around SE 6th and Jefferson for a signal replacement project.

The City said traffic will be maintained through the intersection. However, all right lanes surrounding the project will be closed. It said the left lanes and additional through lanes will be open.

According to the City, the project should last about four weeks.

