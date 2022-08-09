RCPD investigates after window smashed at Popeyes

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Popeyes in Manhattan will have to spend around $1,000 to replace a window smashed by a rock over the weekend.

The Riley County Police Department says around 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, officers were called to the Popeyes at 1115 Bluemont Ave., in Manhattan with reports of criminal damage to property.

When officers arrived, they said they found an unknown suspect had thrown a rock through one of the chicken joint’s north-facing windows, costing the business about $1,000.

Anyone with information about the crime should call RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

