Railroad crossing closure to create detour for drivers around Seneca

SENECA, Kan. (WIBW) - A railroad crossing closure could create a lengthy detour for drivers around Seneca over the weekend.

The Kansas Department of Transportation warns that the U.S. 36 railroad crossing will close for repairs starting at 7 a.m. on Aug. 12.

KDOT said Union Pacific Railroad will close the crossing near Baileyville in Nemaha Co. to replace the crossing between Friday and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13.

KDOT noted that the roadway will be closed to all traffic at the railroad crossing. It said drivers will be able to follow the signed detour using K-99, K-9 and K-63 highways.

The Department has urged all drivers to be alert and obey warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone.

