Nebraska man arrested after police chase through Kansas

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Nebraska man was arrested in Jackson County late Monday night after led deputies on a chase on U.S. Highway 75.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 11:30 p.m. Monday night, deputies attempted to pull over Terrance R. Dowd, 39, of Fremont, Nebraska for a traffic infraction near K-9 Highway and U.S. Highway 75.

Officials say Dowd refused to stop, leading deputies on a pursuit northbound on U.S. Highway 75. The pursuit went through Brown County and into the state of Nebraska where the chase was then turned over to Richardson County authorities.

Deputies were able to deploy tire deflating devices that ended the pursuit and Dowd was taken into custody on traffic and drug charges.

