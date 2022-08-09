Moran congratulates KU grad on nomination to U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - U.S. Senator Jerry Moran has congratulated KU graduate and Oklahoma native Jabari Wamble on his nomination to the US. Circuit Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit.

On Tuesday, Aug. 9, Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says President Joe Biden nominated Jabari Wamble, an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Kansas, to serve on the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit - which presides over Kansas.

“Providing advice and consent of a judicial nominee is one of the most important responsibilities of the United States Senate,” Sen. Moran said. “Congratulations to Jabari Wamble on his nomination to the Federal bench. I recently had the opportunity to meet with Mr. Wamble and discuss his service in the U.S. Attorney’s office and his education at the University of Kansas. Mr. Wamble has demonstrated legal skill and interest in justice throughout his professional career. He is a dedicated public servant.”

“I look forward to learning more about Mr. Wamble’s views, including how he sees the role of a judge under the U.S. Constitution, in his upcoming Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.”

Wamble is originally from Oklahoma and attended earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Kansas and his law degree from the KU Law School. He worked for the Johnson Co. District Attorney’s Office and in 2011 transitioned to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas.

