Missouri will vote on personal use, decriminalization of marijuana in November

FILE — If it passes, Missouri would join 18 other states which have completely legalized marijuana.
FILE — If it passes, Missouri would join 18 other states which have completely legalized marijuana.(Iarygin Andrii - stock.adobe.com)
By Cyndi Fahrlander, Angie Ricono and The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri Secretary of State has determined there are enough valid signatures to let Missouri voters decide on marijuana.

When signatures were submitted about two weeks ago, it appeared that the numbers fell short. An audit by the Secretary of State’s office showed that some signatures that were initially rejected are actually valid.

“Our statewide coalition of activists, business owners, medical marijuana patients and criminal justice reform advocates has worked tirelessly to reach this point, and deserves all the credit,” said John Payne, LegalMo22 campaign manager.

Voters will determine if they want to amend the Missouri Constitution and remove prohibitions on purchasing, possessing, consuming, using, delivering, manufacturing and selling marijuana for personal use for people over the age of 21.

It would also allow people with marijuana-related non-violent offenses to petition for release from prisons and jails and expunge criminal records.

“We look forward to engaging with voters across the state in the coming weeks and months. Missourians are more than ready to end the senseless and costly prohibition of marijuana,” Payne said.

Recreational marijuana is already legal in 19 states, and legalization proposals are on the ballot this fall in South Dakota and Maryland. Supporters are also trying to get measures on the ballot in Arkansas, North Dakota and Oklahoma.

Other states are a patchwork of different rules- some allow marijuana for medical use, like Missouri.

Only four states make marijuana completely illegal: Kansas, Wyoming, Idaho and South Carolina.

Click here to read the full wording of the petition.

