MIAA to install instant replay for 2022 football season

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Athletes and coaches in the MIAA will have something new to begin the year.

Leaders with the conference say with approval from the NCAA, it will implement instant replay for this upcoming football season.

With this move, the MIAA will be the first conference outside of NCAA Division I to install instant replay during football games.

The preliminary plan is to allow stoppages for a replay review to occur whenever a targeting foul is called by an official on the field, and/or when a coach’s challenge is made of a reviewable play.

In previous seasons, the MIAA has reviewed targeting calls at halftime and at the conclusion of football contests. Now, all targeting fouls that are called will be reviewable by the MIAA referee and calling officials immediately.

