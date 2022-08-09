MIAA to install instant replay for 2022 football season

(KSNB)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Athletes and coaches in the MIAA will have something new to begin the year.

Leaders with the conference say with approval from the NCAA, it will implement instant replay for this upcoming football season.

With this move, the MIAA will be the first conference outside of NCAA Division I to install instant replay during football games.

The preliminary plan is to allow stoppages for a replay review to occur whenever a targeting foul is called by an official on the field, and/or when a coach’s challenge is made of a reviewable play.

In previous seasons, the MIAA has reviewed targeting calls at halftime and at the conclusion of football contests. Now, all targeting fouls that are called will be reviewable by the MIAA referee and calling officials immediately.

To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

63-year-old Topeka man killed in motorcycle crash
According to a press release from Lansing Correctional Facility a resident is dead following a...
Lansing Correctional Facility resident death ruled a homicide
Andre Quinton (left) Cassie Holden (right)
Topeka Police identify teen found shot to death in South Topeka, two arrested
Laces hosts its grand opening on Sunday in Topeka
New store opens in Topeka created for sneaker culture
Shawn Rodecap (top left), Michelle Heslet (top center), Chad Phillips (top right), Albert...
Five arrested on meth, marijuana charges after SE Topeka search warrant

Latest News

Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman
Chris Klieman excited about competition and offense in 2022
Washburn Volleyball at 2022 Media Day
Washburn Volleyball turning the page, hoping for another title run
Marquis McCray
Emporia State basketball adds another coach to staff
Kelsie Payne and Ainise Havili will have their jerseys retired in September.
KU Volleyball to retire two jerseys in September